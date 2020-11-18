Mismatched song Kahaan Ho Tum: Prateek Kuhad’s latest is a sweet, hummable love ballad

Prajakta Kohli and Rohit Saraf starrer Mismatched will stream on Netflix on November 20.

The first song of Netflix’s young adult series Mismatched titled “Kahaan Ho Tum” is out. It is written, composed and sung by Prateek Kuhad.

“Kahan Ho Tum” will take you back to your younger days when thinking about love and being in a relationship gave you butterflies in the stomach. The song connects with you instantly, and you might end up hearing it on loop.

The video of the song revolves around Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple, played by Prajakta Kohli, who are completely different from each other. While Rishi is an organised person who wakes up on time, eats proper breakfast and has a sorted mailbox, Dimple is least bothered about clothes falling off her wardrobe and is the happiest in the company of her video games.

Talking about “Kahan Ho Tum”, Prateek Kuhad shared, “I remember when Akarsh came to me with the script of Mismatched. After a long phone call about the characters and the story arc, I immediately had the line “Kahaan Ho Tum” pop into my head. I built on the song from there. A very simple and literal idea for a song that portrays the character of Rishi, who is dead set on finding and falling in love with his one true (or so he thinks) soulmate Dimple.”

Rohit Saraf, who has been a Prateek Kuhad fan, was excited to know that the singer-composer will be crooning his track. “Kahaan Ho Tum is the kind of song that gives me butterflies in my tummy every time I listen to it. The song has been written from Rishi’s perspective and speaks about his search for true love. I’ve been a fan of Prateek’s music since he first broke out, so I was really excited to know that he would be singing my track! Shooting this song was beautiful because I deeply felt every line. I have always wanted to be a part of something that is composed by Prateek Kuhad, and this one’s going to be my song for life,” Saraf said.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Mismatched, based on Sandhya Menon’s When Dimple Met Rishi, will premiere on November 20 on Netflix.

