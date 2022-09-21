Mismatched Season 2 trailer: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are back with a light-hearted rom-com

The trailer for the upcoming season of Mismatched is out, and it looks like this rom-com set in a college is about to showcase a few more complicated relationships. This time around, some new faces can be seen in the trailer and it appears that the relationship dynamics will drastically change because of the newbies.

The relationship between Dimple and Rishi appears to have hit a rocky patch but the love between the two seems to still exist. The new relationships in their life are still in the nascent stage as they are making peace with their current equation.

Vihaan Samat and Dipannita Sharma have joined the show’s cast this season. The show stars Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Muskkaan Jaferi, Taaruk Raina, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Ahsaas Channa, Sanjana Sarathy, and Jugal Hansraj in a cameo appearance.

Talking about the second season, director Akarsh Khurana said, “Season two of Mismatched is a world that we created during a tough time – it’s a world that is full of heart. This cast is a family and the response from the first season left us all quite overwhelmed. We are grateful – and since then the only thing on our minds was coming back with a season that is stronger, more emotional and more real.”

Mismatched Season 2 releases on October 14.