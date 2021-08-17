scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Must Read

Mismatched Season 2 begins shooting

Mismatched follows Rishi, played by Rohit Saraf, a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple, played by Prajakta Koli, a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 17, 2021 10:02:04 pm
mismatched season 2Mismatched stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli. (Photo: Prajakta Koli/Instagram)

The shooting on the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web series Mismatched has begun, the makers announced Tuesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, shared a selfie of the lead stars from the set of the show on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

“Manohar ka shrikhand for this shubh beginning! #MismatchedSeason2 shooting begins!” the caption of the post read.

Mismatched is directed by Karwaan helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun. Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, penned the first season of the series.

The series was renewed for a second season in November 2020 and was announced officially by Netflix on March 3, on their new slate of original contents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebs photo you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement