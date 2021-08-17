Mismatched Season 2 begins shooting

The shooting on the second season of the coming-of-age romantic drama web series Mismatched has begun, the makers announced Tuesday.

Based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel When Dimple Met Rishi, the Netflix show is headlined by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf.

Mismatched follows Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic who believes in traditional ways of dating, who falls for Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala, shared a selfie of the lead stars from the set of the show on Instagram.

“Manohar ka shrikhand for this shubh beginning! #MismatchedSeason2 shooting begins!” the caption of the post read.

Mismatched is directed by Karwaan helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun. Khurana also serves as a showrunner for the series.

Gazal Dhaliwal, best known for the Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, penned the first season of the series.

The series was renewed for a second season in November 2020 and was announced officially by Netflix on March 3, on their new slate of original contents.