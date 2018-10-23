Mirzapur trailer: This Amazon Prime Video series promises some gritty storytelling

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Amit Sial, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rasika Duggal, is here. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the world of Mirzapur where violence is the norm. The city of Mirzapur is run by Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya. His son Munna (Divyendu Sharma) wants to inherit his father’s authority. Munna’s run in with Guddu and Bablu (played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey) disturbs the equilibrium that Kaleen has established in the city.

The Amazon Prime Video series stars some talented actors and from the trailer, it looks like all of them have put their best foot forward. The 9-episode series is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and created by Karan Anshuman & Puneet Krishna.

Watch the trailer of Mirzapur here:

Creator Karan Anshuman said, “Mirzapur is the perfect storm. The creative freedom Amazon Prime Video allows. Excel’s adroit production experience and an ensemble cast that takes an already fantastic script and owns it. This is a fine time for filmmakers and I’m looking forward to new collaborations.”

Mirzapur is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment. Executive Producer Farhan Akhtar said, “We are excited to collaborate again with Amazon Prime Video for the next Prime Original Series, Mirzapur. The success of Inside Edge reaffirms our faith in digital streaming in India, proving that these are indeed exciting times for storytellers, artistes, writers and filmmakers. Mirzapur is a story not meant for the faint hearted and it will make people think about the show for days after watching it.”

Vijay Subramaniam, the director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, said, “With Mirzapur, we reiterate our commitment to bring new, ground breaking shows to Indian and global audiences with high caliber production values and exceptional content creators and talent. More importantly, we remain committed to taking stories from India that are local in narrative yet epic in scale to a global stage. If the global launches of Inside Edge, Breathe, etc. have taught us anything, it is that high quality Indian content has found resonance with audiences around the world and there is a growing appetite for the same”.

Mirzapur starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 16.