Mirzapur The Movie gets OTT release: When and where to watch Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi film

After its successful theatrical run, Mirzapur: The Movie has made its way to OTT. The film, starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, is now streaming on OTT. The streaming platform announced its global premiere on Friday, October 30.

When and where to watch Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The film also features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes, offering fans additional footage from the world of Mirzapur.

Also read | Mirzapur The Movie review: Pankaj Tripathi shines in an overlong but enjoyable ride

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What is Mirzapur: The Movie about?

The film is an interquel set between the events of the first season, which premiered in 2018, and is not a sequel to Season 3. Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan plays Babban Yadav, a drug lord from Jaisalmer, while Jitendra Kumar appears as Bablu.

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Alongside Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, the film features Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

What the makers said about the OTT release

Director Gurmmeet Singh said the film allowed the team to explore the familiar world of Mirzapur on a larger canvas while retaining the grit and intensity of the franchise. He added that the extended cut, featuring unseen scenes, would give fans more to discover.

Producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar added in a statement that the audience’s connection with the characters has been special over the years. They added that taking the franchise to cinemas was a new experience and hoped its arrival on OTT would allow more viewers to revisit the world of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur: The Movie’s box office collection

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theaters on September 4, 2026. The film concluded its theatrical run worldwide, emerging as a major commercial success. According to the reported box-office figures, the film collected Rs 233.73 crore net and Rs 275.83 crore gross in India. Its overseas collection stood at Rs 61 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 336.83 crore. Made on an estimated budget, the film earned net returns of around Rs 143.73 crore, translating into an estimated profit of 159.7% over its investment.

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the crime thriller is written by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.