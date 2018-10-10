Mirzapur teaser: Watch it till the end

Mirzapur teaser: Pankaj Tripathi introduces his character Kaleen Bhaiyya.

The first teaser of Amazon Prime Video’s original web series Mirzapur is out. Presenting National award-winning actor Pankaj Tripathi as the King of Mirzapur, the 40 seconds video leaves you stunned. And to leave such an impact, the makers of the gangster saga didn’t need a bloodbath on screen. All it took them were a few carpets, guns and a corpse. The voice of Tripathi, just like in Gangs of Wasseypur, adds that raw touch to the teaser.

In the teaser, Tripathi introduces his character as he says, “We manufacture weapons here and control their supply as well. In this business, either you are with us or against us. I am Kaleen Bhaiyya and this is Mirzapur.” Going by the teaser, Tripathi seems to be playing the antagonist. The last we saw him playing the villain was in Anurag Kashyap’s 2012 film Gang of Wasseypur.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur reads, “Mirzapur brings together heart-pounding action, and gangsters armed with sharp minds, dry humor and crafty moves. The much-awaited Prime Original series will release later this year.”

Shot around Varanasi, Mirzapur and Mumbai, this Excel Entertainment production chronicles the tale of a gangster who is into the business of weapons and ammunition. Apart from Tripathi, the web series stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi. The makers haven’t revealed any details about the other characters of the series yet. Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.

