Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale

Mirzapur teaser 2: Ali Fazal is Guddu Pandit

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original web series Mirzapur is set in a lawless land and promises to give a lot of heart-pounding action. After the character introduction of Pankaj Tripathi, its second teaser shows Ali Fazal as the deadly Guddu Pandit.

Written by Mimansa Shekhar | New Delhi | Published: October 17, 2018 1:00:55 pm

mirzapur ali fazal teaser Mirzapur teaser 2: Ali Fazal is set to play a deadly gangster Guddu Pandit.

Ever imagined actor Ali Fazal as a gangster? Looks like he is ready to stun his audience with Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming original web series Mirzapur. After Pankaj Tripathi’s introduction as Kaleen Bhaiya in its first teaser, the second one gives us a sneak peek into Ali’s ruthless character, without showing his face. Guddu Pandit thinks less and kills more.

The video clip has Ali’s voice explaining the rules of murder. With a changed diction and a peculiar gangster tone, the actor reveals why it is better not to know the victim personally. He says, “There are rules of murder. The lesser you know about the target, the easier it gets. I am Guddu Pandit. And now I’m going to take Mirzapur by storm.”

We’ve seen Ali playing the boy-next-door in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi, Fukrey and Sonali Cable. But his introduction in Mirzapur surely hints at a deadly avatar.

The official synopsis says, “Welcome to Mirzapur, A lawless land filled with moments of heart-pounding action which is sure to leave the audience excited.”

Shot around Varanasi, Mirzapur and Mumbai, this Excel Entertainment production chronicles the tale of a gangster who is into the business of weapons and ammunition. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, the web series also stars Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi.

Mirzapur has been directed by Gurmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

