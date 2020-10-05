Mirzapur Season 2 trailer to arrive tomorrow

Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India/Twitter)

The excitement for the second season of the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller Mirzapur is sky-high right now among fans. And Amazon India’s marketing machine is in full gear. The streaming service on Monday announced that the trailer for the sophomore season will be released on Tuesday. A couple of teasers for the web series have already been unveiled.

Announcing the trailer launch, the official account of Amazon Prime Video India shared an image featuring Divyenndu Sharmaa’s Munna and Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya. The caption read, “They’re coming. #Mirzapur2 trailer out tomorrow, 1 pm.”



Apart from Pankaj and Divyenndu, Mirzapur Season 2 also stars Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. The series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the titular eastern UP (also called Purvanchal) town.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has bankrolled the web series.

The second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

