Mirzapur 2 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Mirzapur season 2 will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India/Twitter)

Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the first trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 today. Mirzapur’s storyline follows druglord Kaleen Bhaiya and his antics in the titular small town of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Thrown into the mix are elements of romance, action and copious amounts of profanity. Season 1 ended on an emotional high with two prominent characters’ deaths (Bablu Pandit and Sweety Gupta). Season 2 will be all about revenge and politics as the deceased persons’ partners Golu and Guddu will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and their gang.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who essayed the role of Sweety in Season 1, had recently shared a touching note on social media about her stint in the series. Sharing a collage of Sweety on her Instagram page, the actor wrote, “I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love.”

“I loved playing Swarangini, a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested, I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages,” she added.