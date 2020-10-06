scorecardresearch
Hathras case
Mirzapur 2 trailer launch LIVE UPDATES

Mirzapur Season 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Updated: October 6, 2020 10:20:56 am
Mirzapur season 2, Mirzapur 2, mirzapur, pankaj tripathi, divyendu sharmaMirzapur season 2 will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video India/Twitter)

Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the first trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 today. Mirzapur’s storyline follows druglord Kaleen Bhaiya and his antics in the titular small town of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Thrown into the mix are elements of romance, action and copious amounts of profanity. Season 1 ended on an emotional high with two prominent characters’ deaths (Bablu Pandit and Sweety Gupta). Season 2 will be all about revenge and politics as the deceased persons’ partners Golu and Guddu will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and their gang.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, who essayed the role of Sweety in Season 1, had recently shared a touching note on social media about her stint in the series. Sharing a collage of Sweety on her Instagram page, the actor wrote, “I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love.”

“I loved playing Swarangini, a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested, I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages,” she added.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mirzapur 2 trailer launch.

10:20 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Ali Fazal thanks fans

As Mirzapur season two's trailer is all set to release today, Ali Fazal tweeted to thank his fans for the love and constant support. He wrote, "Thank you for all the love you guys have showered upon us all this while. We are very close to release. Tmrw is a glimpse into our world."

10:13 (IST)06 Oct 2020
A recap of Mirzapur season one

From Vikrant Massey's Bablu Pandit to Shriya Pilgaonkar's Sweety Gupta, Mirzapur season one saw the death of many characters, which led to series of consequences. Ahead of the trailer launch of season 2, here's a glimpse of some important events that took place in the previous season.

READ: Mirzapur: Recap of significant deaths in the first season

10:02 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Golu remembers Bablu

In one of the character teasers of Mirzapur Season 2, Shweta Tripathi's character Golu, who is geared up to take revenge for the death of her sister Sweety Gupta, remembers words said by Bablu.

09:52 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Shriya Pilgoankar thanked fans for their love
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I just have to say this. There is no bigger reward for an actor than to be known & loved for the characters they portray on screen. Sweety Gupta has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m overwhelmed by how many ‘miss you‘ messages I’ve received ever since Mirzapur S2 was announced. Your suggestions of resurrecting Sweety are incredibly creative & amusing but I take it all as a sign of your love. I loved playing Swarangini , a girl who not only stood up for herself but for those around her and was always unafraid to speak her mind. The credit goes to our brilliant writers Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. This character and the show means a lot to me and I’m grateful for all that has come my way after the show released. While there is no scope of a poonarjanma as some of you have suggested , I just want to say THANK YOU for all your love and messages . और बहुत कहानियाँ बाकी हैं... मिलते रहेंगे ...🌷 . . @excelmovies @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid @gurmmeetsingh @mihirbd @rupalivaidya @krnx

A post shared by Shriya Pilgaonkar (@shriya.pilgaonkar) on

Shriya Pilgoankar shared that many of her fans messaged that her character of Sweety Gupta should be resurrected in the upcoming season of Mirzapur. In a long post on Instagram, Pilgoankar thanked her fans for their love for the character.

09:41 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Akhandanad Tripathi invites you for Mirzapur 2 trailer launch
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family toh saath mein hi trailer dekhti hain na ?🙏 #Mirzapur2 #trailerouttoday

A post shared by Rasika (@rasikadugal) on

Rasika Dugal, who plays the wife of Pankaj Tripathi's character Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiyya, shared the invitation of the trailer launch of Mirzapur season 2. The trailer will release at 1 pm on October 6.

Mirzapur Season 2, directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, will feature Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur 2 reads, "They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. Mirzapur is a dream, and it shall come true. The wait is finally over! A whole new season full of thrill, suspense, action, and drama."

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kassim Jagmagia, Rupali Suresh Vaidya and Abbas Raza Khan, web series Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

