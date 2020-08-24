Mirzapur Season 2: Here’s when the Amazon Prime Video series will start streaming

Mirzapur 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

During the lockdown, the one question that kept trending on social media platforms was – When is season two of Mirzapur coming? Now, streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has an answer. Mirzapur Season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Sharing the release date announcement on Twitter, Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani wrote, “#Mirzapur2 mein aapka swaagat hai https://youtu.be/D5ZU8uS6KEM @YehHaiMirzapur @PrimeVideoIN @TripathiiPankaj @alifazal9 @divyenndu @battatawada @RasikaDugal @HarshitaGaur12 @MrVijayVarma @excelmovies @FarOutAkhtar @PuneetKrishna @gurmmeet @MihirBDesai @vineetkrishna01”

The second season of the much-awaited series will see Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

The Mirzapur 2 cast recently completed dubbing for the web series. Fazal shared a picture, which featured the actor with his co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and a few others from the production team. Sporting masks, the team was also seen maintaining social distancing.

“We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time to get back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, so it allows one artiste at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job,” Ali Fazal said in a statement.

He also spoke about how fans have been asking about Mirzapur 2. “Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy,” the actor added.

Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani, Mirzapur released in 2018 on Amazon Prime Video. It projected the world of drugs, guns, lawlessness, and rule of mafia dons in Uttar Pradesh.

