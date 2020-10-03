Mirzapur Season 2 new teaser: Shweta Tripathi’s Golu remembers Bablu

Shweta Tripathi Sharma plays Golu in Mirzapur Season 2. (Photo: Instagram/shwetatripathisharma)

A new teaser of Mirzapur Season 2, featuring Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Golu, is out. The short clip sees an upset Golu remembering her late partner Bablu’s (Vikrant Massey) words about blood stains.

As Golu looks towards the camera, Bablu’s voice is heard in the background. He says, “Ye khun ka daag hai, Golu. Ek baar laga to chutega nai” (These are stains of blood, once they settle in, you cannot make them go away). To which, Golu is heard responding, “Lag jaaye, humein koi parwaah nahi” (Let the stains be, I don’t care about them one bit).

A gunshot is heard as soon as the dialogue finishes, which reminds us that Bablu has been killed by Munna and his gang. In an earlier promo, Ali Fazal’s Guddu was seen talking of seeking revenge for his brother Bablu and wife Sweety’s (Shriya Pilgaonkar) death. The new season will see Guddu and Golu band together as they brandish their guns in the faces of Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna, played by Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, respectively.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, Mirzapur Season 2 has been bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

The web series will start streaming from October 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

