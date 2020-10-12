Mirzapur Season 2 new teaser: Kaleen and Munna face off against Guddu and Golu

Mirzapur premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

A new teaser for Mirzapur’s season 2 is out. The latest promo of the Amazon Prime Video web series reveals the big imminent battle between Kaleen Bhaiya-Munna Bhaiya and Guddu-Golu for the control of Mirzapur.

The first season of the show dealt with mafia dons, drug trade, corruption and crime in the Purvanchal region. This time, the stakes appear even higher.

Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others.

The official Twitter handle of the series shared the teaser with the caption, “Khaas laaye hain aap ke liye dono paksho ka संदेशा #Mirzapur2.”

Mirzapur Season 2, bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

