Mirzapur Season 2 new teaser: Amit Sial’s cop wants to clean the town of chaos and crime

A new teaser for the upcoming second season of Mirzapur is out. The teaser focuses on the character of Ram Sharan Maurya (Amit Sial), Senior Superintendent of Police who is assigned to Mirzapur.

It appears Maurya will have a bigger role to play in the second season.

The makers have been doling out teasers to satiate the fans until the second season hits Amazon Prime Video. Earlier teasers highlighted Shweta Tripathi’s Golu, Divyenndu Sharmaa’s Munna, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal’s Guddu, among others.

A full trailer was also unveiled a few days ago.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town.

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal among others play major roles in the series.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment has bankrolled Mirzapur. Mirzapur season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

