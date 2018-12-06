Ali Fazal hints at Mirzapur Season 2

Ali Fazal, who last appeared in Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur, has hinted at the possibility of a second season.

Advertising

Ali said in a statement: “Hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of Mirzapur. So early next year we would, but before season 2, I have some film commitments to finish both her and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin.”

Mirzapur is a nine-episode series, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur has been created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Advertising

Ali plays the character of Guddu Pandit, and had worked on giving it a distinct look and feel. Talking about his role, Ali had earlier told indianexpress.com, “It has been quite a journey. It must have been challenging for all of us, maybe except Pankaj Tripathi (laughs). I know it would be a surprise for many to see me in this role. And I don’t mind saying, but I wouldn’t have cast me for this keeping in mind my roles in the past. But all thanks to Amazon and Excel for getting me on board. I am hungry for such challenges. And personally, I Iove working with accents. Mirzapur has a very relatability factor and as actors, we have also tried to keep it as real as possible. While many would assume it to be just a gangster series, it has no larger than life scenes and is very close to real life.”

Also read | Pankaj Tripathi: Mirzapur is dark, gritty but does not glorify crime

On the work front, Ali will be seen in Arranged Marriage directed by Pradeep Sarkar.