Mirzapur: Recap of significant deaths from Season 1

Before you watch Mirzapur Season 2, revisit these big events from the show's first season. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The first season of Mirzapur was a bloodbath. Even as the series began, viewers knew that this was going to be a gory ride and the makers kept that promise until the last episode. While Mirzapur had its fair share of violent deaths, there were some deaths that left the viewers in shock.

Here’s a recap of all the significant characters who died in Season 1:

1. Vikrant Massey’s Bablu Pandit

Vikrant Massey played the good-guy-gone-bad in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Vikrant Massey played the good-guy-gone-bad in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

In the beginning, Bablu seemed like the only good guy, but as time passed, it was pretty clear that he was the brains of the illegal operation run by him and his brother Guddu (Ali Fazal). In a dramatic turn of events, Bablu is killed by his arch-nemesis Munna Tripathi (Divyendu Sharma). Though it was obvious that these two were at war, it was quite unexpected to see Bablu die.

2. Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety was one of fiercest characters in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video) Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety was one of fiercest characters in Mirzapur. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Shriya’s Sweety gave Mirzapur an emotional touch as it was her love story with Guddu that was one of the points of conflict between Guddu and Munna. By the end of the season, Guddu and Sweety tie the knot, and she is even pregnant with his baby, so at this point, it was quite unexpected to see her die, especially at the hands of Munna. Given their history at the beginning of the show, not many saw it coming.

3. Shubrajyoti Bharat’s Rati Shankar Shukla

Rati Shankar’s story arc was integral to the plot. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube) Rati Shankar’s story arc was integral to the plot. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

While Rati’s character may have had shorter screen time in comparison to others, but it was his character that established the tone of this story. In the flashback sequence, we learnt that Kaleen’s beef with Rati goes back decades and with them still warring for the control of Mirzapur, this was a fight that fueled the storyline. So it was quite shocking when Guddu, in a fit of rage, killed Rati Shankar. Considering how he was planning to bring down Kaleen, it was expected, but the way it happened was quite shocking.

Also Read | Mirzapur: 10 reasons why the Amazon Prime Video series is popular | 5 web series to watch as you wait for Mirzapur Season 2

4. Abhishek Banerjee’s Compounder (Subodh)

The death of Compounder aka Subodh was a huge setback for Munna Tripathi. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube) The death of Compounder aka Subodh was a huge setback for Munna Tripathi. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube)

All through the season, we only heard him being called ‘Compounder’ by Munna so it might take you some time to recollect that his character was actually called Subodh. While his part was small, it was quite integral in Munna’s journey. Compounder had undying loyalty towards Munna, so it came as a big shock to Munna when he had to slit his throat in front of his father. Compounder had a clever vibe from the start, and it looked like he might be the one controlling Munna like a puppet, but things turned out to be a little different for the two.

Watch Mirzapur Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd