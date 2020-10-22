Mirzapur actor Rasika Dugal: Beena is as manipulative as she was in Season 1

Rasika Dugal plays Beena Tripathi in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur. (Photo: PR Handout)

Rasika Dugal might have had limited screen time as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur, but she certainly made an impact in the series’ first season. As the show returns for a second season, indianexpress.com had a chat with the actor who spoke about the journey of her character since we left her in Season 1.

Dugal played Beena, the lady of the notorious Tripathi household, and the way things ended for her in the first season was quite hard to watch. “She has been violated and humiliated,” the actor shared. “What’s interesting is that Season 2 begins with the journey of her returning to herself and regaining her Beena-ness so to say and then moving forward because she is a survivor,” she added.

Rasika Dugal shared that watching her character deal with her trauma on-screen made the process of playing her even better as we don’t see her in a fierce form right from the start. “You see the vulnerabilities of that person, trying to regain some of what they had earlier and that, to me, is heartbreaking,” Dugal said. In the Season 1 finale, Beena was violated by her father-in-law, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

“Once she is back, she is as manipulative as she was in Season 1. She knows how to play the men around her while making them believe that they are making their own decisions, so she does that very subtly, very cleverly and achieves what she eventually wants to,” she added.

In terms of what the audience should expect from the second season of Mirzapur, Rasika Dugal was quick to say that this time around, the scale is even bigger with even finer details “and that is a rare combination to get.” She added that she is keen to watch the interaction of the new characters with the existing ones.

Mirzapur Season 2 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

