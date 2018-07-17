Mirzapur first look: Gear up for Amazon Prime Video’s gritty gangster series

Mirzapur will release later this year. Mirzapur will release later this year.

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first look of its upcoming original series Mirzapur. As it is the first look, we are hardly told anything about the plot. We just get an idea that this is going to be a gritty gangster drama with a decent amount of violence and sex. According to reports, Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi.

The teaser (a 46-second video) kicks off with the camera panning across an antique firearm that has a scorpion carved on its hilt. It fires and suddenly there are four more identical handguns, all of them suspended in the air, and they are all shooting bullets. The bullets glide across a carpeted floor and burn strange images that include more antique handguns, hand grenades, nooses, knives, skeletons and two scantily clad women. The whole thing turns out to be the show’s poster with Mirzapur written in the middle and Prime Original above it. This is an interesting way to tease a show, to leave it to the audience to interpret it.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur reads, “Mirzapur brings together heart-pounding action, and gangsters armed with sharp minds, dry humor and crafty moves. The much-awaited Prime Original series will release later this year.” While the series is created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar are the executive producers. Gurmeet Singh is the director of Mirzapur.

The Prime original series has been shot around Varanasi, Mirzapur and Mumbai. Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Ali Fazal reportedly plays the role of a gangster. Fazal had wrapped up the shoot in January this year. He had said earlier, “It was a very exciting schedule and I am very happy that we have completed the shoot on time. It was fun to work with the team as working with friends becomes exciting.”

