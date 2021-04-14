Mirzapur creator Puneet Krishna boards two shows for Netflix

Writer-director Puneet Krishna, who is known for his popular crime drama Mirzapur, is collaborating with Netflix to create two series, a dark comedy and a drama.

The shows are likely to get into production later this year to early next year. Talking about his association with the streamer, Krishna said, “My association with Netflix is in-line with my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my body of work as I have imagined it to be.”

Krishna said the streamer had built a vibrant storytelling culture for writers.

“I admire their focussed sense of innovation which offers creative talent like me limitless possibilities to grow and evolve. I continue to be grateful to the audience who have loved my past work and I hope I can continue entertaining them as I start this new chapter,” he added.

When reached out for a comment, Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India called Krishna one of the country’s finest storytellers.

“Great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. At Netflix, we are always looking to partner with the best storytellers from all around the world. We want to be the home for the best creators to be able to tell diverse and authentic stories.

“Puneet is undoubtedly one of India’s finest storytellers and we are huge fans of his powerful and inventive writing. We’re thrilled to welcome Puneet and can’t wait to bring his passion and vision alive on Netflix,” Shergill said.

Krishna made his debut as the co-writer of the critically acclaimed satire Bangistan, produced by Excel Entertainment.

He was a part of the writers’ room of Amazon Prime’s first Indian original Inside Edge but his most famous work is Mirzapur, produced by Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime. He worked on the show as one of the creators along with Karan Anshuman and Vineet Krishna.