Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi: Stardom is a by-product, not the driving force

Actor Shweta Tripathi has proved her mettle with her performance in films like Masaan and Haramkhor. Currently, she is ruling over the digital space with Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur. At the launch of the series, indianexpress.com sat down for an exclusive chat with Shweta.

Talking about the series, the actor said, “Mirzapur is all about family, relationships, love and power. And with that comes the spicy tadka of violence, gaaliyan (cuss words) and guns (smiles). Overall, it depicts the story of two underdogs, who choose a very different path.”

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Interestingly, in a series about guns and war, the female cast is just as powerful. Apart from Shweta, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Harshita Gaur will be seen essaying pivotal roles.

Talking about her character in the nine-episode show, Shweta shared, “Shriya and I play the Gupta sisters, Sweety and Golu, respectively. Both sisters are drastically different from each other but together they are a force to reckon with. I play quite a nerd but she also has a different side to herself. Mirzapur has some really strong women characters and each one of them has a shade of grey making them very real and relatable.”

The actor further opened up about getting into the skin of her various roles. “As an actor, it’s always fun to take up challenges. When I heard the script, I had no bit of doubt as I really wanted to do this show. And I was one of the first actors to come on board, so it was the script that made me say yes,” shared Shweta.

While many get into the entertainment business to achieve stardom, Shweta has a different take on it. “Stardom is a by-product, it can never be the driving force. When you take up a project, you don’t think about how the promotion would be done, how many hoardings will be put up. All you want is something exciting and challenging for you to play. Your social media followers are not the measuring factor for your talent. One should do a series, film or character that people should talk about even after 100 years. So, any day, one should focus on creativity; stardom will follow by.”

Lastly talking about her on-screen sister Shriya, the 33-year-old said, “Oh, we were like conjoined twins connected by the hip (laughs). Throughout the show, we were always together. I think after our breakfast, we would call each other and be in constant touch. Since we have already done theatre together, we only strengthened our bond further during Mirzapur.”

Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.