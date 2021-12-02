Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra dies, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu pay tribute

Actor Brahma Mishra, known for playing Lalit in Mirzapur, has passed away. Taking to Instagram, Divyenndu, who plays Munna in the popular Amazon Prime drama, shared a photo with Brahma and condoled his death.

“RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more Let’s pray for him everyone,” he wrote. In Mirzapur, Brahma played one of Munna’s henchmen, and most of his scenes were with Divyenndu.

Shriya Pilgaonkar replied to his posts writing, ‘Heartbreaking’. The official page of Mirzapur shared a tribute for the actor. Reposting the same on her story, Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrote, “RIP Brahma. Very lucky to have known and worked with you.” Sharing a couple of his photos, Ali Fazal wrote, “broken today.. yet again.. Brahma. take care saathi #RIP.”

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, the home to Mirzapur, also posted on Instagram, “Brahma Mishra, our Lalit. thank you for making us laugh, thank you for making us cry. thank you for always reminding us the loyalty & love a frienship holds. RIP, always in our heart 💙.”

The actor was found dead on Thursday afternoon at his rented residence in Yari road, Versova. The body has been sent for an autopsy at Cooper Hospital.

Another actor Abhishek Bhalerao, who was seen in Chopsticks, remembered the late actor. Thanking him for entertaining the world, he bid an emotional farewell to him. Abhishek also shared that Brahma’s last post on Facebook read in Hindi, “Moh ka kshay ho jaane ko hi moksh kehte hai (To end one’s desire means to gain salvation).”

“Rest in Peace actor Brahma Mishra thank you for entertaining us with your great performances. Will forever be missed. Brahma Mishra’s last post on facebook “मोह का क्षय हो जाने को ही मोक्ष कहते है।” #BrahmaMishra #FTII #Actor,” he wrote, and then went on to add multiple photos of Brahma with actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Vikrant Massey and director Subhash Ghai.

Other than Mirzapur, Brahma Mishra is credited on films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Kesari, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya and Haseen Dillruba, among others.