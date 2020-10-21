Mirzapur actor Amit Sial: Maurya is an integral part of the story in this season

Mirzapur 2 starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. (Photo: Amit Sial/Instagram)

Actor Amit Sial has impressed the audience with his performances in shows like Inside Edge, Hostages, Jamtara and now he is back on Mirzapur, the Prime Video series that has him playing the righteous cop in the land of dons. The 45-year-old actor is all set to revive his character of Ram Sharan Maurya, Senior Superintendent of Police who is assigned to clean the city of Mirzapur of its deadly goons and dirty politics in the second season of the show which premieres on October 23.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, the actor talked about the character graph of Maurya, how he maintained the continuity of his role from the first season and his take on achieving success a little later in his acting career.

When you read the script of Mirzapur 1, what were your thoughts about your character Ram Sharan Maurya?

Nobody was aware of the second season coming because usually what happens is that you rely a lot on the success of the first season to go to the second season. But to everybody’s utter surprise, it was a huge hit. As far as my role is concerned, I just blindly wanted to do this because I’ve worked with the creators of Mirzapur, who are also the creators of Inside Edge. It was a short role, but it was like an introduction to the character. Once the first season was hit, I felt the character graph will grow and evolve in the next one.

From what we have seen so far, we know Maurya as the righteous police officer, the only one who is not talking about revenge and killing someone. What can we expect from him in this season?

This is a crazy world where you can expect anything. The only thing that I would like to disclose at this moment is that the character has evolved, you will see much more of Maurya now. He is an integral part of the story. There is a serious conflict and he needs to resolve this conflict.

When you are continuing to play the same character, there needs to be some continuity. How did you get back into the skin of Maurya because it has been almost 2 years since you last performed it?

It’s a fair question because obviously, you need to warm up to the character. But because you have got the character in the first season, you know the psyche, the demeanour of the character. So, it’s not really that difficult to go back into it. It’s like when you learn to ride a bike, and then there’s a gap, then obviously you don’t forget how to ride the bike.

Did you watch Mirzapur season one again to warm up to your character?

I mostly do not watch anything that I have acted in. So, I didn’t watch Mirzapur because I feel very narcissistic when I watch my work. I think that watching too much of yourself makes you dishonest and corrupt as an actor. Then you’re looking at the physicality rather than the other nuances. So, I don’t want to feel overwhelmed with my work.

Your character of Maurya reminds me of Amitabh Bachchan of Zanjeer who uses his temper and fists as a way to keep criminals in check. Did you take inspiration from him or any other on-screen cop characters?

In Zanjeer, Amitabh Bachchan ji was the ‘Angry Young Man’ but here, I am a middle-aged IPS officer. This character was called on special duty to deal with the situation and clean the city without much bloodshed. Maurya tries to do that in the first season but things don’t go his way. Now, in the second season, his demeanour remains the same but the way he does it has changed.

I have become an actor because of Amitabh Bachchan and it is my conscious effort to not copy him because there is only one Amitabh Bachchan. I had to bring it from within and that is when I was reminded of a gentleman who was an inspector in Kanpur while I was in school. He suddenly came to my head. He was very polite yet authoritative. He was a virtuous and righteous man. So, it was quite surprising for me to see such a man in a place where there is so much crime. I remembered him while working on my character.

How was your experience of working with Pankaj Tripathi?

Pankaj Tripathi is a brilliant actor. We worked together for a stage play several years ago, and it was back then that I understood the genius of this man. What he has become in life today, he deserves every bit of it. I had a great time working with him. He is a brilliant co-actor and acting is all about action and reaction. So, he made me look good and I made him look good on the screen.

It was nearly after 15 years of spending time in the industry that you found recognition in the web space. How has been the journey?

I am not among those who put the blame for their failure on others. I am not born brilliant. I have faced difficult times and there have been many actors like me who have faced similar challenges. This is how life is. And, I don’t think there should be an issue with it because when you get things easy, you don’t value them. So, I have no regrets. ‘Der aaye durusat aaye.’ (Better late than never)

