Mirzapur 2 teaser: Divyendu Sharmaa and Pankaj Tripathi are in an intense fight for the throne

Mirzapur 2 releases on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

While fans of Mirzapur are waiting for the release of the second season, the makers have upped the excitement level by releasing its teaser. Along with it, they have announced that the trailer of Mirzapur 2 will be out on October 6.

The clip features Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya and Kaleen Bhaiyya, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Kaleen Bhaiyya, the King of Mirzapur, establishes his power by claiming that it is him whose rules will be followed in the city. But, Munna, his son, makes it clear that if he will rule the city, he can change the rules whenever he wishes to.

Sharing the teaser, Divyenndu wrote on social media, “Toh dekho aisa hai, ki agar gaddi humari hogayi toh niyam bhi humare honge. #Mirzapur2.” Pankaj Tripathi posted it with the caption, “गद्दी के लिए योग्य कौन है, ये तो वक्त ही बताएगा #Mirzapur2 (Who is capable of sitting on the throne, only time will tell).”

Earlier, the makers released the posters of the web series that gave an insight into the dark world of Mirzapur. On Wednesday, a new poster of the show had Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Golu and Ali Fazal’s Guddu wielding guns behind their back and looking at each other. Sharma had shared it with the caption, “Mirzapur par badi beti na sahi, choti raj karegi. #Mirzapur2”

Mirzapur 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, it also stars Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have produced it under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

