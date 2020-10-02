Mirzapur 2 teaser: Ali Fazal’s Guddu is bloodthirsty

Ali Fazal in a still from Mirzapur 2 that releases on October 2. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The teaser of Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 2 released on Friday features the character of Guddu Bhaiya, played by Ali Fazal. The teaser hints that Guddu is out for revenge and won’t leave any chance to avenge the death of his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

The clip has Fazal discharging his weapon even as the faces of his nemesis Munna (Divyendu Sharmaa) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) appear in the background. Fazal looks fierce as he utters, “Humara uddesh ek hi hai, jaan se maarenge, kyunki maarenge tabhi jeet payenge (I have only one motive, to kill. Because I will win only if I kill)”.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Ali Fazal wrote, “Kuch khone ke liye bacha hi nahi, toh darr kaisa? #Mirzapur2 (There’s nothing to lose, so what’s there to be afraid of).”

Mirzapur 2 will pick up from where the first season of the crime thriller concluded. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Duggal and Vijay Varma among others, it is a story of politics, power and revenge. Now, it will be interesting to see who gets to rule Mirzapur – Munna, Guddu or Kaleen Bhaiya.

Earlier, the makers released a promo featuring Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna. Also, posters of the web series gave an insight into the dark world of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, it has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwan under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd