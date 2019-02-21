Amazon Prime Video announces Mirzapur Season 2

Mirzapur is set to return with its second season, and it will go on floors this year. Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that it has greenlit the sequel. The gangster drama’s debut season starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur’s first season had nine episodes and revolved around the rule of mafia dons, rivalry and crime in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the web series received good reviews from audience and critics alike.

In a statement, Farhan said, “It is exciting to see that global audiences are responding well to the kind of content we are creating. It started with Inside Edge being nominated for an International Emmy and now Mirzapur being watched & loved across India and globally. We are glad that both shows have been renewed for the next season giving us another chance to showcase Indian stories on a global stage.”

His business partner Ritesh Sidhwani added, “Mirzapur has been our dream project and to quickly follow the first season with a season two announcement underlines our efforts to create best-in-class content for our online global audiences. The show gave us an opportunity to challenge ourselves and explore new subjects and territories. Now, we look forward to taking our story to another level of cinematic experience in the next season with Amazon Prime Video.”