Mirzapur 2 release inches closer, cast starts dubbing for the Amazon Prime Video series

It appears like Mirzapur 2 is on the brink of its release as the cast of the much loved Amazon Prime Video web series has already started dubbing for the new set of episodes.

Actor Shweta Tripathi shared a photo on Instagram from the dubbing studio. She ensured the fans of the web series that the second season will be releasing soon. Along with her photo, she wrote, “Mirzapur ke chahney walon 🔊 Jaan par khel kar, mask pahen kar, pahuch gayen hain muskuraatey ho dubbing par! Only and only so that yeh #bhaukaal comes to you soon! Because hum bhi hain #MS2W 📸 the papa of #Mirzapur @gurmmeetsingh #Gajgamini #Golu #GG #GD.”

Divyendu V Sharmaa, who plays the role of Munna, on behalf of the entire Mirzapur family, promised that season two of the web series will soon be streaming. But he urged his followers on Instagram to not ask about the release date of the show.

“Hmmm… toh dubbing karne gaye they… kar aaye hain..!!! Aur jald laa rahe hain.. baat kiski ho rahi hai shaayad aapko pata ho..!!! Ab zyada shor mat machao, DATE mat poochna.. baaki sabko pyaar lekin Mask jaroor paheno aur jo karna ho karo!!! ❤️ From- Mirzapur Family #BoominFrame,” read the caption of Divyendu’s photo.

A couple of days ago, Rasika Duggal also shared how she completed the dubbing of Mirzapur 2 amid the pandemic scare. “The many uses of a shower cap 😂. Dubbing during a pandemic. The new normal ? 📷 @gurmmeetsingh #Mirzapurseason2 (Don’t know when the season is coming out………yet )”

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video produced by Excel Entertainment. The series revolves around drugs, guns and lawlessness. It depicts the governance and rule of mafia dons and the rivalry and crime prevailing in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

The first season of the web series starred an ensemble of actors including the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

