Mirzapur 2, Money Heist and Aarya are 2020’s most tweeted about web series

Mirzapur 2, Money Heist were two of the most tweeted about web series in 2020. (Photo: Prime Video, Netflix)

2020 might not have been the best year for the film industry as cinema halls across the country were shut down for a large part of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it was undoubtedly the year when web series took centre stage and carved a significant place in desi pop culture.

And according to Twitter, the three most tweeted about web series of 2020 in India are Mirzapur 2, Money Heist and Aarya.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu among many others, Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur Season 2 took the internet by storm as fans flooded social media sites with memes and could not stop praising the high voltage action drama. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

The Spanish heist series Money Heist is the second most tweeted about web series of 2020. Streaming on Netflix, the show has had four seasons so far, but it seemed like, with more time on their hands, the audience lapped up the nail-biting suspense. In July 2020, Netflix renewed the series for a fifth and final season.

Hotstar’s Aarya, starring Sushmita Sen, is the third most tweeted about web series of 2020. The series’ gripping storyline and able cast had the audience completely immersed in its world. Created by Ram Madhvani, Aarya followed Sen’s character as she takes over the drug cartel of her husband in chaotic circumstances. The show also marked the comeback of Sushmita Sen.

