Monday, August 24, 2020
Mirzapur 2 mein aapka swaagat hai, say cast members

Here's how the cast of Mirzapur 2, along with celebrities and fans, are reacting to the return of the crime drama on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: August 24, 2020 3:29:54 pm
mirzapur season 2 release dateMirzapur season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Monday brought some good news for fans of Mirzapur. The hit Amazon Prime Video web series is set to return with its second season on October 23, 2020. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur Season 2 will have actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. Actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will be joining the cast in its second season.

Mirzapur made its debut in November 2018. It revolved around corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the Purvanchal region.

The first season, primarily highlighted drugs, guns and lawlessness in the city of Mirzapur that’s ruled by Pankaj Tripathi’s Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, who, under the garb of a carpet business, runs a racket of guns and lawlessness. While his son Munna (Divyenndu Sharma) unabashedly indulges in crime due to his powerful surname, his life gets marred by insecurity when his father ropes in two brothers – Guddu and Bablu to overlook a major part of his illegal side businesses.

Mirzapur season one ends with Munna killing Guddu’s brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). In Mirzapur 2, it seems Guddu will go wild to avenge the death of his loved ones.

Talking about the release date announcement of Mirzapur season 2, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals for Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement, “Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences – its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Mirzapur Season 2.

15:29 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Pankaj Tripathi will rule our hearts again?

"Ab Kaleen Bhaiyya ne kaam diya toh karna padega," tweeted #Mirzapur2 makers. (Photo: @YehHaiMirzapur/ Twitter)

15:26 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Mirzapur 2 makers happy with the response

The official Twitter page of Mirzapur posted, "Sabar ka fal meetha nahi. #Mirzapur2 hota hai."

15:18 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Shriya Pilgaonkar is not in Mirzapur Season 2

Sharing a still from Mirzapur, Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, "When Mirzapur fans ask me if I’m in Season 2 🤔 @PrimeVideoIN @YehHaiMirzapur #mirzapurseason2 #MS2W."

15:17 (IST)24 Aug 2020
'Ab machega bhaukal'

@KritikaVashist2 posted on Twitter, "Most awaited series... I was desperately waiting for...finally date released...this is very first tym I saw that date is shecdual to release the date...@YehHaiMirzapur ...ab machega bhaukal....mirzapur me swagat h aapka #Mirzapur2."

15:17 (IST)24 Aug 2020
'This will be most-watched web series'

"Most Awaited #AmazonPrime Original #Mirzapur2 premier on 23rd October 2020. This will blast on Prime video. What I believe this will be most watched Web series on any OTT platform by all time." @WadhwaniRahul1 shared via Twitter.

15:16 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Farhan Akhtar welcomed all to Mirzapur

Farhan Akhtar's tweet read, "#Mirzapur2 mein aapka swaagat hai 🙏🏻."

15:16 (IST)24 Aug 2020
Ali Fazal shared the date announcement in style

"Shuru majboori mein kiye thhey, ab aayega maza. #mirzapur2," tweeted Ali Fazal.

The Mirzapur 2 cast recently completed dubbing for the web series. Ali Fazal shared a picture, which featured the actor with his co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur and a few others from the production team. Sporting masks, the team was also seen maintaining social distancing.

“We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time to get back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually, but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, so it allows one artiste at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job,” Ali Fazal said in a statement.

Fazal also spoke about how fans have been asking about Mirzapur 2. “Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us, and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy,” the actor added.

