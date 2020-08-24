Mirzapur 2 mein aapka swaagat hai, say cast members

Mirzapur season 2 will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Monday brought some good news for fans of Mirzapur. The hit Amazon Prime Video web series is set to return with its second season on October 23, 2020. Bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani and created by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur Season 2 will have actors Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. Actors Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will be joining the cast in its second season.

Mirzapur made its debut in November 2018. It revolved around corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the Purvanchal region.

The first season, primarily highlighted drugs, guns and lawlessness in the city of Mirzapur that’s ruled by Pankaj Tripathi’s Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, who, under the garb of a carpet business, runs a racket of guns and lawlessness. While his son Munna (Divyenndu Sharma) unabashedly indulges in crime due to his powerful surname, his life gets marred by insecurity when his father ropes in two brothers – Guddu and Bablu to overlook a major part of his illegal side businesses.

Mirzapur season one ends with Munna killing Guddu’s brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). In Mirzapur 2, it seems Guddu will go wild to avenge the death of his loved ones.

Talking about the release date announcement of Mirzapur season 2, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals for Amazon Prime Video, said in a statement, “Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences – its characters have become a part of the popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again.”