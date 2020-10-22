Mirzapur 2: Cast gears up to return with more drama and vengeance

One of Amazon Prime Video’s most applauded and anticipated shows, Mirzapur 2 will begin streaming on October 23. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur are set to reprise their roles, while Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma are the new members of the cast this season.
Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur has been bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town. It’s new season takes the story forward as the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya.
In the trailer, we saw crime lord Kaleen Bhaiya defining the rules for the people of Mirzapur, while his wayward son Munna adding his own take. Meanwhile, Guddu Pandit has just one thing in mind – to avenge the death of his brother (Vikrant Massey) and his wife (Shriya Pilgaonkar). Joining him is Sweety’s sister Golu. Apart from revenge, the two are determined to rule Mirzapur as well.
Joining the race to sit on the throne of Mirzapur is Kaleen Bhaiya’s nemesis Rati Shankar Pandey’s son Sharad Shukla, Dadda Tyagi and his grandson. Now, who will manage to win the battle, is what forms the core of the plot. The second season looks a lot more intense, action-packed and bloody.
Mirzapur season one received mixed reviews, however, the audience lapped it up. It remains to be seen how the fans will react to the new season. For now, they seem sufficiently intrigued and excited, thanks to some excellent marketing by Amazon Prime Video.
Actor Divyenndu Sharmaa, who reprises his role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur 2 said, "Munna has got this self-belief that no one can do anything to him. He has this constant belief in himself that ‘You are the man’. He thinks ‘I can do anything and everything.’ It was lovely to play Munna in such different settings and circumstances. I really enjoyed that change of scenario."
Actor Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta will avenge the death of her sister Sweety and friend Bablu in Mirzapur 2.
Harshita Gaur, who plays Guddu Pandit's sister Dimpy in Mirzaour said, "In season two, Dimpy is still following her principles, but her perception of reality is shifting. So, it will be interesting to see for the audience. Mirzapur’s story is sure being taken forward by the men, but the show has always had very powerful women. Nowhere or at any moment, we see women weaker."
Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit will be on a revengeful trip in Mirzapur 2.
Actor Rasika Dugal said, "What’s interesting is that Season 2 begins with the journey of her returning to herself and regaining her Beena-ness so to say and then moving forward because she is a survivor... Once she is back, she is as manipulative as she was in Season 1. She knows how to play the men around her while making them believe that they are making their own decisions, so she does that very subtly, very cleverly and achieves what she eventually wants to."
