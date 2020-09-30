Mirzapur 2: Guddu and Golu are out for revenge

MIrzapur Season 2 premieres on October 23. (Photo: MIrzapurAmazon/Twitter)

The latest poster of Amazon Prime Video web series Mirzapur Season 2 is out. The poster features Ali Fazal’s Guddu and Shweta Tripathi’s Golu holding guns. It appears that the two characters are out to take revenge from Divyendu Sharma’s Munna after the death of Vikrant Massey’s Bablu and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety in Season 1’s finale.

The makers previously released the poster of Munna’s jeep sporting a number plate with the text – King of Mirzapur.

The second season of Mirzapur has been keenly awaited by fans as the story was left at a crucial juncture at the end of Season 1. Apart from Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma, Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role. Tripathi plays the Don of Mirzapur, who is popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya.

The story of Mirzapur Season 1 followed two brothers Guddu and Bablu who start working for Kaleen Bhaiya and end up becoming local dons, which threatens Kaleen’s son Munna. The excessive use of violence and cuss words in Mirzapur became so popular that it is now a sub-genre in the streaming space.

Mirzapur Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd