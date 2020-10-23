Mirzapur 2 first impression: More of the same

Mirzapur 2 is now streaming on Prime Video. (Photo: Prime Video)

When I first watched the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur two years ago, I found it extremely kitsch in its approach to storytelling, but as the show gained popularity, I found myself wondering if I had probably misjudged the series. Watching the first two episodes of the second season made me think of all the elements that made the previous installment a success – loudmouth characters, excessive violence, profanity, and it looks like this time too, Mirzapur has stuck to its roots.

The second season opens a few days after the events of Season 1. Revenge is on everyone’s mind, and there’s a huge criss-cross of who wants to kill whom. Nevertheless, if you have followed the plot closely, you will catch up within minutes. The common ground that every character shares, besides seeking revenge, is the control of Mirzapur. While the first season lacked a hero-like figure, it seems like that position will be held by Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s Golu and Ali Fazal’s Guddu this time.

The second season takes a while to gain momentum. Unlike the first season, there’s no space for humour or even a splash of relief for viewers, which makes the episode viewing experience a bit exhausting. The only time there is some sense of ease is during the many conversations between Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya and Divyenndu Sharmaa’s Munna. Kaleen, who is a don, behaves like a regular disappointed father who is absolutely aware that his son isn’t really up to handling the responsibilities that await him.

Shows like Mirzapur have a unique quality. They don’t require your undivided attention. Because of the lack of any kind of subtext, every emotion is spelled out. This makes them quite easy for home-viewing as they don’t demand you to completely cut yourself off from your surroundings.

As far as the performances are concerned, Mirzapur has a strong cast which continues to deliver this time as well. Shweta Tripathi Sharma stands out as the wounded woman whose determination is reflected even in her stance. Anjum Sharma’s Sharad seems promising as well.

Mirzapur promoted heartland content in the web space and with the series’ second season now streaming online, it seems like this genre of content is here to stay.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd