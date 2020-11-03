Mirzapur 2 actors pick their favourite scenes from the Amazon Prime Video series

Mirzapur 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The team of Mirzapur 2 is basking in the success of the web series. The Amazon Prime Video original has a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Shweta Tripathi and an impressive line-up of actors who’ve joined the show in its new season.

From decoding their characters to sharing experiences of working with each other, Mirzapur 2 actors shared with indianexpress.com several things about the crime drama, during Instagram lives from The Indian Express Entertainment handle.

They also recalled their favourite scenes from the show and gave reasons as to why they loved shooting them. Here’s what they said:

Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Tripathi)

Pankaj Tripathi plays the pivotal role of Kaleen Tripathi in Mirzapur series. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video) Pankaj Tripathi plays the pivotal role of Kaleen Tripathi in Mirzapur series. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

I’m yet to watch the entire season as I can’t sit for long hours. But I liked all the dining table scenes, where the entire family sits together. It’s a broken household. Though the Tripathi family looks powerful from outside, there are several cracks inside. There’s a vacuum. Kaleen doesn’t know when his son will improve. His wife is on another track. And, his father has his ways. The power dynamics and chemistry inside the house is tricky. They are divided yet connected in a weird way. So I enjoyed doing all the scenes in the house.

Anjum Sharma (Sharad Shukla)

Anjum Sharma’s Sharad Shukla and Divyenndu Sharmaa’s Munna Tripathi were allies in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video) Anjum Sharma’s Sharad Shukla and Divyenndu Sharmaa’s Munna Tripathi were allies in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

I really like the bar scene between the three of us – Guddu, Munna and me. A constant power shift is happening in that scene. You don’t know who the hero is, and that made it very interesting for me.

Another scene is when Munna comes with his entourage during the prayer meet. You know Munna is short-tempered, so when these two baahubalis come together, you expect something to happen. But unexpectedly Sharad stays calm and calls a truce. For me, the interesting part was that whole walk when he is not talking, there’s so much happening inside him in that silence. He’s going through so many different thoughts and strategies about how he’ll start the conversation with Munna. You actually get to see how Sharad thinks.

Isha Talwar (Madhuri Yadav)

Isha Talwar plays Uttar Pradesh CM and Munna Tripathi’s wife Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video) Isha Talwar plays Uttar Pradesh CM and Munna Tripathi’s wife Madhuri Yadav in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

I liked the nice tender moment between Madhuri and Munna when she’s working at home after the oath-taking ceremony. Munna is trying to strike a conversation and pull her out of the file. I liked watching Munna like that, who’s always up to something bad.

Priyanshu Painyuli (Robin)

Priyanshu Painyuli played Robin in the second season of Mirzapur. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video) Priyanshu Painyuli played Robin in the second season of Mirzapur. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

My favourite scene is when I come out from the washroom in Dimpy’s room. This, when Guddu has told him not to be around his sister. Many people told me later that Robin being there at that time was highly unexpected. I liked the ending of it too. That Guddu holds his neck and just when you expect him to fight back, he locks the door from outside and threatens him. You’ll get to know about Robin thoroughly in that one scene – that he is smart, isn’t afraid, is shameless and confident too. That scene is very powerful to build Robin’s character.

Anangsha Biswas (Zarina)

Anangsha Biswas played a crucial role in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video) Anangsha Biswas played a crucial role in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

Some people are fixated with my eyes so they don’t give me many dialogues. They say act through your eyes. When an actor has dialogues, it becomes easier to convey. While emoting it through expressions, if you don’t do it correctly, it can go very wrong. So those scenes were challenging, but I liked it as you get to show layers. Also what she was planning to do with Yadav, had to be shown in a subtle way, or else it would’ve been a spoiler.

Harshita Gaur (Dimpy Pandit)

Priyanshu Painyuli (Robin) played Harshita Gaur’s (Dimpy) love interest in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video) Priyanshu Painyuli (Robin) played Harshita Gaur’s (Dimpy) love interest in Mirzapur 2. (Photo: Screengrab/Amazon Prime Video)

The one where I sleep on the bike. I think that was very sweet. We were enjoying and feeling it while doing it also. Then I like the scene where Dimpy beats the guy. It shows that she can kill someone, but it’s her choice to do that or not. That’s the decision she makes. Also, I shot that scene with a knee injury.

