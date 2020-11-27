Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli marries Vandana Joshi, see photos

Priyanshu Painyuli took wedding vows with Vandana Joshi on Thursday. (Photo: Pree/Instagram)

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and TV actor Vandana Joshi. The Mirzapur 2 actor got married in an intimate ceremony in Dehradun with only close friends and family in attendance.

Several photos and videos from Priyanshu’s wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos shared by the actor on Instagram, he is seen arriving at the wedding venue on a bike in style with his wife Vandana. “Taking my beautiful wife away. And we head together towards our beautiful new phase,” Priyanshu captioned the video.

Vandana Joshi, who has appeared in TV show Dil Se Diya Vachan, also posted a photo from her mehendi ceremony and wrote, “And it has began.”

Check out all the videos and photos from Priyanshu Painyuli’s wedding:

Actor Vandana Joshi strikes a pose at her wedding. (Photo: Pree/Instagram) Actor Vandana Joshi strikes a pose at her wedding. (Photo: Pree/Instagram)

Priyanshu Painyuli was seen dancing at his wedding. (Photo: Pree/Instagram) Priyanshu Painyuli was seen dancing at his wedding. (Photo: Pree/Instagram)

Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi looked lovely at their wedding. (Photo: Pree/Instagram) Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi looked lovely at their wedding. (Photo: Pree/Instagram)

Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi clicked a photo with their wedding guests. (Photo: Pree/Instagram) Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi clicked a photo with their wedding guests. (Photo: Pree/Instagram)

The newlyweds will host a wedding reception in Mumbai in the first week of December for their industry friends. On the work front, Priyanshu Painyuli will be next seen in Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket.

