Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy to stream on Netflix from October 23

Netflix has finally announced the release date for Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name. The series, which tells a sprawling story of four families and is set a few years after Indian Independence, will begin streaming on October 23.

This pits the series against the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s crime-thriller Mirzapur.

The story in A Suitable Boy, across more than 1300 pages, deals with modernity and traditions, family values, familial oppression, oppressive social mores, generational conflict, prejudice based on religion, among others.

Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor play the lead roles in A Suitable Boy.

The series has already aired on BBC in the UK and Ireland.

A Suitable Boy has so far received mostly positive reviews. Indianexpress.com’s Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The book has enough time and more to get into long, languid, eloquent descriptions of locations, characters, situations; in Mira Nair and Andrew Davies’ hands, the chop-chop eventually overcomes the choppiness, and becomes its own creature.”

