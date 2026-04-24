Ministry of Information and Broadcasting blocks release of docuseries on Lawrence Bishnoi

Zee5 on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the central government has asked it not to go ahead with the release of a docuseries on gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which is scheduled to air on its OTT platform on April 27.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a petition by Bishnoi against the release of Lawrence of Punjab on Zee5.

“MIB (Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) has now issued an advisory advising us not to go ahead with the release. MIB has issued an advisory at 12 o’clock asking us not to release,” the counsel for the platform said.

In view of the development, Justice Kaurav deferred hearing on the petition till Monday.