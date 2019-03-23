Mindy Kaling to star in Netflix comedy series based on her own childhood

Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling is working on a new Netflix series which will be inspired by her own childhood.

The 10-episode series is about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Kaling, who has created the series, will write and executive produce it. She will also serve as showrunner alongside Lang Fisher, who collaborated with her on The Mindy Project.

It is not clear whether she will also star in the series in some capacity.

Kaling took to Twitter to share a link of the news and wrote, “I’m joining the @netflix fam! 🙌🏾 @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️🎉 More coming soon❣️.”

Howard Klein and David Miner will be co-executive producers.

Kaling is also set to star in Late Night, a comedy-drama film directed by Nisha Ganatra from a screenplay penned by Kaling. Emma Thompson, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Denis O’Hare, Paul Walter Hauser, John Lithgow and Amy Ryan will also star. It hits theatres on June 7.