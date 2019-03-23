Toggle Menu
Mindy Kaling to star in Netflix comedy series based on her own childhoodhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/mindy-kaling-netflix-comedy-series-5639433/

Mindy Kaling to star in Netflix comedy series based on her own childhood

The 10-episode series is about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, Netflix said in a statement. Mindy Kaling, who has created the series, will write and executive produce it.

mindy kaling netflix series
Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series will be inspired by her own childhood.

Actor-comedian Mindy Kaling is working on a new Netflix series which will be inspired by her own childhood.

The 10-episode series is about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Kaling, who has created the series, will write and executive produce it. She will also serve as showrunner alongside Lang Fisher, who collaborated with her on The Mindy Project.

It is not clear whether she will also star in the series in some capacity.

Advertising

Kaling took to Twitter to share a link of the news and wrote, “I’m joining the @netflix fam! 🙌🏾 @loulielang and I are working on a brand-new @netflix TV comedy about the life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments. 🤦🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️💁🏾‍♀️🎉 More coming soon❣️.”

Howard Klein and David Miner will be co-executive producers.

Kaling is also set to star in Late Night, a comedy-drama film directed by Nisha Ganatra from a screenplay penned by Kaling. Emma Thompson, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Denis O’Hare, Paul Walter Hauser, John Lithgow and Amy Ryan will also star. It hits theatres on June 7.

Don't Miss
Justice Pinaki Ghose sworn in as first Lokpal of India
IPL 2019: Why there will be no Opening Ceremony this year?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Balaknama to Balak Times: When children call the shots for better journalism
2 Modi biopic producer clears the air on Javed Akhtar and Sameer's name in credits
3 Stride of Pride