Mindy Kaling catches up with Bollywood Wives, fans wonder if they’re collaborating on a new Netflix show

Mindy Kaling‘s India visit is definitely a mix bag of work and pleasure. After sharing beautiful pictures from her Rajasthan trip, the American actress-comedian was seen with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘ fame Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavana Panday.

Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema met Mindy at the Netflix office in Mumbai, and also shared pictures from on their social media platforms. Reportedly there will be a collaboration between them soon for the streaming platform.

Bhavana also shared that she had an amazing afternoon with Mindy. She wrote, “NEVER HAVE I EVER had such an amazing afternoon !!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting @mindykaling #dangoor !!!”

As soon as Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema dropped pictures with Mindy on Instagram, their fans and followers showered their love and inquired about the upcoming season of the reality show. The second season of the show premiered on September 2, 2022. The first series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix.

Fans are also curious if they’ll collaborate on something new soon, or will Mindy make an appearance in the new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. One fan wrote, “Is season 3 on the cards?,” another wrote, “2nd pic 4 bollywood wives with cute smile.”

Before meeting the Bollywood wives, Mindu visited Jaipur and netizens were guessing she’s scouting locations for her next project with friend and fellow actor Priyanka Chopra as she was spotted with writer Dan Goor. However, Mindy has not shared her purpose of visiting India, but shared some beautiful pictures from her time spent lounging in Jaipur’s palaces.