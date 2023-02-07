scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Mindy Kaling catches up with Bollywood Wives, fans wonder if they’re collaborating on a new Netflix show

As Mindy Kaling visited India with writer Dan Goor, fans have been curious to know if she's here to scout locations for her next with with Priyanka Chopra, where the two are expected to play cousins.

Bhavana Pandey- Neelam Kptghari- Mindy Kaling- Seema Sajdeh- Maheep KapoorMindy Kaling recently met Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Maheep Kapoor. (Photo: Neelam Kothari/ Instagram)
Listen to this article
Mindy Kaling catches up with Bollywood Wives, fans wonder if they’re collaborating on a new Netflix show
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Mindy Kaling‘s India visit is definitely a mix bag of work and pleasure. After sharing beautiful pictures from her Rajasthan trip, the American actress-comedian was seen with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives‘ fame Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Bhavana Panday.

Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema met Mindy at the Netflix office in Mumbai, and also shared pictures from on their social media platforms. Reportedly there will be a collaboration between them soon for the streaming platform.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

Bhavana also shared that she had an amazing afternoon with Mindy. She wrote, “NEVER HAVE I EVER had such an amazing afternoon !!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting @mindykaling #dangoor !!!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neelam (@neelamkotharisoni)

As soon as Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema dropped pictures with Mindy on Instagram, their fans and followers showered their love and inquired about the upcoming season of the reality show. The second season of the show premiered on September 2, 2022. The first series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix.

Fans are also curious if they’ll collaborate on something new soon, or will Mindy make an appearance in the new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. One fan wrote, “Is season 3 on the cards?,” another wrote, “2nd pic 4 bollywood wives with cute smile.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

Before meeting the Bollywood wives, Mindu visited Jaipur and netizens were guessing she’s scouting locations for her next project with friend and fellow actor Priyanka Chopra as she was spotted with writer Dan Goor. However, Mindy has not shared her purpose of visiting India, but shared some beautiful pictures from her time spent lounging in Jaipur’s palaces.

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
India looks at options to pay defence dues to Russia: stake sale, bonds, ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...
Interview with Revenue Secretary | ‘Measures for widening tax base ...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 12:13 IST
Next Story

When Anurag Kashyap told Big B to tone down ‘Amitabh Bachchan wali acting’, producers began panicking: ‘Yeh show band karwayega’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Masaba Gupta
Masaba Gupta shares inside pictures from her wedding bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close