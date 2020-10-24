Mindhunter to not return for Season 3?

Mindhunters followed the members of FBI's Behavioral Science Unit whose task was to interview infamous serial killers to find out how they functioned. (Photo: Netflix)

David Fincher has hinted that the Netflix psychological thriller series Mindhunter might not return for Season 3. The reason, he explained, is the limited viewership of the critically-acclaimed show in relation to its budget.

Fincher shared with Vulture, “Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Created by Joe Penhall, Mindhunter was based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit. The story followed the members of FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit whose task was to interview infamous serial killers to find out how they functioned. This knowledge was meant to be used to solve ongoing cases.

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross, Cotter Smith, Cameron Britton and others starred in Mindhunter.

Fincher, who executive produced Mindhunter and also directed several episodes, added, “We lived there for almost three years. Not year in and year out, but … probably six or seven months a year … Mindhunter was a lot for me.”

Netflix is willing to keep the door a tiny crack open. Talking about the third season, a spokesperson added, “Maybe in five years.”

