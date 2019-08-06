Mindhunter Season 2 trailer: Holden Ford and Bill Tench are all set to interrogate Charles Manson

The second season of Netflix’s Mindhunter is set to release on August 16 and this time the stakes are even higher as FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit interrogates Charles Manson.

The trailer takes us through Atlanta in the 1970s where a notorious killer is murdering African-American children. Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) will also come face-to-face with Charles Manson as a part of their interrogation. They are warned by Ed Kemper before they meet Manson.

Watch the trailer of Mindhunter Season 2 here:

Cameron Britton returns as the serial killer Ed Kemper this year. His performance in the first season was widely appreciated. Anna Torv returns as Dr Carr who forms an important part of FBI’s unit. Michael Cerveris joins the cast this season as a series regular.

Created by Joe Penhall, the first season of Mindhunter enthralled the audience as it delved deep into the psychology of American serial killers in the 1970s. At the time, the term ‘serial killer’ did not exist but the show’s central characters Holden Ford and Bill Tench believed that if they studied the pattern correctly, the serial killings could be prevented.

The first season received glowing reviews. Many episodes from the first season were directed by David Fincher and were appreciated for reimagining the true crime genre.

Mindhunter Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix from August 16.