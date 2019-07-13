Mindhunter season 2 to premiere on August 16

Netflix’s critically-acclaimed and popular series Mindhunter will be returning with its second season on August 16.

Executive producer and series director David Fincher revealed the premiere date of the series in an interview with Elvis Mitchell on The Treatment podcast.

“Yes, there is now (a date). I’m not sure, I guess I’m allowed to say it, but, yeah, it’s gonna be the 16th (August),” Fincher said.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron, who is one of the executive producers on the show, had earlier teased that the second season will come out in August.

Jonathan Groff, Anna Torv, and Holt McCallany are returning for the second season.

Mindhunter follows a special team within the FBI, spearheaded by Agent Holden Ford (Groff), that investigates what makes serial killers tick during the ’70s.

Mindhunter season one premiered in October 2017 and the show was formally renewed for its sophomore outing in November same year.