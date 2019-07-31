Mindhunter Season 2 teaser: A darker season awaits

The teaser of Netflix’s Mindhunter Season 2 is finally here. The clip features Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and his partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) who already look knee-deep into the mess created by Charles Manson and most likely another serial killer.

Advertising

The ominous background music and the terrified look on a female character’s face heightens the tension. Edmund Kemper (Cameron Britton) also returns to help solve cases in his own inimitable style.

“Have you got somebody, Holden? Someone you can’t catch?” asks Kemper at one point. “This person you’re after, he has an overwhelming fantasy life. Fantasies of what he’s done, what he wants to do. His dreams will consume him. Soon the real world won’t even compare,” Kemper concludes.

The first season of Mindhunter was received well by critics as well as the audience. Created by Joe Penhall, the show featured Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Hannah Gross and Cotter Smith among others in pivotal roles.

Mindhunter Season 2 will start streaming on Netflix from August 16.