Mindhunter Season 2 review: Worth all your time

To say that the new season of Netflix original series Mindhunter is as good as its first will not be wrong. All the elements that made the first part of the thriller series so watchable are integrated seamlessly in the sequel as well.

David Fincher has directed a few episodes of the second season, as he had in the first. While Season 1 was set in the late 1970s, Season 2 is set in the early 80s. The quietly terrifying Ed Kemper is back, though only briefly. And while the notorious Charles Manson was pitched as the highlight of the season, he is only there for a few minutes in one of the latter episodes.

But fret not, because there are other things that demand your attention this time. Among them which takes the top slot is the BTK killer who is a sexual offender that relishes choking his victims and watching them die brutally. Oh, and he also likes to play dress-up post finishing his ‘business.’ Those sequences are the ones that stand out in the crowd.

However, the one case that agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) find themselves deeply involved in is the Atlanta murder case. Over a period of two years, over 28 children and adults were killed in Atlanta. The show digs deep and through its brilliant background score and dialogues builds up the tension perfectly.

What makes Mindhunter 2 special is that it not only shows us the FBI agents and their behaviour in the field, it also gives us a sneak-peek into their personal lives. Agent Tench and Doctor Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) deal with their personal demons, while Holden Ford’s panic attacks worsen.

Social and political issues like racism and sexual orientation of a person are also discussed interestingly. While racism is discussed as our agents tackle the Atlanta murder case, the latter subject crops up, when during an interview, Dr Carr reveals her own sexual preference.

To sum it up, Mindhunter 2 doesn’t simmer, it boils — at first slowly and then picks up a raging pace with every episode. Now that is what you call a ‘binge-worthy’ series. After producing a slew of mediocre content, looks like the streaming giant is finally back in form. Let’s hope this new wave is here to stay.

Mindhunter Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.