Mindhunter Season 2 first impression: After Sacred Games 2, another gift from Netflix

It feels like Netflix is making our long weekends extra special. With the release of Sacred Games Season 2, they made sure that we were hooked and now with Mindhunter Season 2, they are feeding our desire of intense thrillers even further.

David Fincher’s Mindhunter Season 2 has premiered on Netflix with nine episodes this year. The first season premiered in October 2017 and for a series that carries the name of the Zodiac director, it is hard to see why Netflix has not extensively promoted one of their best shows.

The second season starts soon after the events of the first. Agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) is in the hospital after his encounter with Ed Kemper, Agent Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) is dealing with the suits at FBI but he is still looking out for his partner. The department has some new blood in the form of Michael Cerveris and watching him in a scene with Anna Torv’s Dr Carr will surely remind fans of their Fringe days.

Ford’s dealing with his personal trauma and it appears that the golden boy of the Behavioural Science Unit at FBI might be too deep in the waters. Cerveris’ Ted appears two-faced as what we are told vs what we can perceive from his behaviour is enough to make us question his motives.

As far as the serial killers are concerned, the cases this time include the BTK killer (we also get some snippets of his home-life), the Atlanta Murders and as we were told in the trailer, Charles Manson. Though Manson doesn’t appear in the first two episodes, we can assume that this might be the big reveal of the season.

The first two episodes have been directed by Fincher and as was the case with the first season, here too, we are given strong dialogue in sometimes lengthy scenes. Mindhunter focuses more on its conversation than the physical action and the way they shoot it is one of the reasons for its success. In one of the scenes in the second episode we see three characters in a parked car talking about a gruesome murder. The visuals are limited but it’s impossible to get distracted during the scene because of the engaging, well-timed dialogue.

Mindhunter Season 1 brought back to life the saturated genre of thrillers with its unique execution and Season 2 keeps up with its reputation.

Verdict: Mindhunter 2 will not let you down.