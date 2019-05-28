Mind The Malhotras trailer: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar play a whacky couple

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s latest web series Mind the Malhotras, featuring Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, is out. The series is a situational comedy.

Advertising

Mini and Cyrus play husband and wife who fear that their marriage might end in divorce, just like their friends, and hence, decide to seek therapy. The two along with their three children form the Malhotra family.

The hilarious incidents that happen in their daily life form the plot of the show. Their young impressionable son is dealing with his issues, Cyrus’ character is scared of having ‘the talk’ with their middle daughter and the oldest is just embarrassed by her parents.

Watch the trailer of Mind the Malhotras here:

Directed by Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan, the series is produced by Dia Mirza’s Born Free Entertainment. Denzil Smith and Sushmita Mukherjee play significant roles in the series.

Advertising

Dia Mirza shared the trailer on Twitter. She wrote, “Big day for me as producer and actor ❤️ Starting with the trailer of our @BornFreeEnt show – A long therapy session you are all invited to! #MindTheMalhotras streaming on @PrimeVideoIn from 7th June!”

Sahil Sangh posted on Twitter, “Atleast they tried looking at the brighter side of life! Meet the Malhotras! #MindTheMalhotras streaming on @PrimeVideoIn from 7th June! Check out the trailer now!!! @deespeak @minimathur @cyrus_sahu @DenzilLSmith @nairsameer @BornFreeEnt @ApplauseSocial”

Mind The Malhotras starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 7.