Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar to star in Mind the Malhotras

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar are all set to feature in a web series titled Mind the Malhotras. The Amazon Prime Video series marks the digital debut of both the actors who previously ruled the small screen as hosts of popular shows.

Advertising

The web series narrates the story of a modern, suburban married couple Rishabh and Shefali Malhotra, portrayed by Mini and Cyrus, as they try to work on their marriage and family life.

Mind the Malhotras is produced by Dia Mirza. Sharing the first look of the series, the actor wrote on Twitter, “It’s been a real joy producing this one! Every family has its quirks but this one takes the cake (and bakes it too) Trailer of #MindTheMalhotras out tomorrow on @PrimeVideoIN @ApplauseSocial @nairsameer @sahil_sangha @minimathur @cyrus_sahu ❤️”

The web series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from June 7.

Advertising

Directed by Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan, Mind the Malhotras will also feature Denzil Smith, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason Dsouza and Rahul Verma in key roles.

The trailer of Mind the Malhotras will be released on May 28.