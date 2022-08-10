scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mind the Malhotras 2 trailer: Mini Mathur-Cyrus Sahukar’s family issues get 2X crazier

Amazon Prime Video original Mind the Malhotras 2 trailer gives a glimpse of the madcap family led by Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur. The show will drop on August 12.

August 10, 2022 12:20:45 pm
August 10, 2022 12:20:45 pm
mind the malhotrasMind the Malhotras 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The crazy family drama, Mind the Malhotras, is all set to return with the next season. On Monday, the trailer of the series dropped introducing some new characters. And from the looks of it, season 2 seems to be a fun ride. While Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D’souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith will lead the cast again, Samir Kocchar, Dalip Tahil and Maria Goretti will also be part of the latest instalment.

While the maiden season gave viewers a peek into Rishabh and Shefali’s (Sahukar and Mathur) mid-life and marital crisis filled life, the next one will see them try to reignite the fire between them. Added to that would be the troubles that come with teenage kids. While Shefali will be fighting hard to become a popular online chef, Rishabh will be busy getting international investors for his business. As the two fight hard to strike a balance between their professional and personal life, the entry of Shefali’s college friend turns their lives turned upside down.

Read |Mind The Malhotras first impression: The show offers little beyond its trailer

Talking about getting back with a new season, Mini Mathur in a statement said that the character has brought her a lot of love from fans. “I’m super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor. I hope that Rishabh and Shefali’s not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season. Without divulging more, I can safely say that Mind the Malhotras Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable,” the actor added.

Also Read |Mind the Malhotras is a slice-of-life series: Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar

Cyrus Sahukar on his part added, “The Malhotras have returned to spice up life once again. As Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun, entertainment, and masti. Season 1 was amazing, and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received. While I’m excited about season 2, I’m also a little nervous and hope that viewers continue showering their love on us like before.”

An Indian adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia, Mind the Malhotras 2 is helmed by Sahil Sangha, while Applause Entertainment has bankrolled it. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12.

