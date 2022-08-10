Mind the Malhotras 2 trailer: Mini Mathur-Cyrus Sahukar’s family issues get 2X crazier

August 10, 2022 12:20:45 pm
The crazy family drama, Mind the Malhotras, is all set to return with the next season. On Monday, the trailer of the series dropped introducing some new characters. And from the looks of it, season 2 seems to be a fun ride. While Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D’souza, Rahul Verma, and Denzil Smith will lead the cast again, Samir Kocchar, Dalip Tahil and Maria Goretti will also be part of the latest instalment.
While the maiden season gave viewers a peek into Rishabh and Shefali’s (Sahukar and Mathur) mid-life and marital crisis filled life, the next one will see them try to reignite the fire between them. Added to that would be the troubles that come with teenage kids. While Shefali will be fighting hard to become a popular online chef, Rishabh will be busy getting international investors for his business. As the two fight hard to strike a balance between their professional and personal life, the entry of Shefali’s college friend turns their lives turned upside down.
Talking about getting back with a new season, Mini Mathur in a statement said that the character has brought her a lot of love from fans. “I’m super-excited to get into the skin of my character again, give her some more shades and grow as an actor. I hope that Rishabh and Shefali’s not-so-perfect life tugs at the heartstrings of viewers just like the previous season. Without divulging more, I can safely say that Mind the Malhotras Season 2 will be messier, crazier, funnier, and a lot more relatable,” the actor added.
Cyrus Sahukar on his part added, “The Malhotras have returned to spice up life once again. As Rishabh and Shefali keep fighting, viewers stand to win with a double dose of fun, entertainment, and masti. Season 1 was amazing, and we are touched by the acknowledgement the show has received. While I’m excited about season 2, I’m also a little nervous and hope that viewers continue showering their love on us like before.”
Subscriber Only Stories
An Indian adaptation of the Israeli show La Famiglia, Mind the Malhotras 2 is helmed by Sahil Sangha, while Applause Entertainment has bankrolled it. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting August 12.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Electricity Bill – promise, problemsPremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he meets ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu now
Kareena Kapoor reacts to trolling she received for calling Forrest Gump ‘elitist’: ‘That’s why I’m not on Twitter…’
Dil Chahta Hai is 21: Saif Ali Khan thought Farhan Akhtar was being ‘ridiculously demanding’ when he offered him the film
Telangana: College student attacked with knife in park for rejecting marriage proposal
Special train between Santragachi and Puri announced
Guwahati-Kolkata special train to continue till January 2023
Special train to run from Hubbali to Banaras
Williams gave Vogue the exclusive on her retirement
Independence Yatra off to tepid start in UP, Congress men ask, ‘Where is Priyanka?’
U.S. allows alternate monkeypox vaccine injection method to boost supply
Vijay Deverakonda on link-up with Rashmika, Sara: ‘I’d rather have rumours about me than be a nobody’
Lanka Premier League to be played from December 6 to 23