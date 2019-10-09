Toggle Menu
Don’t think fame will ever be a normal thing for me: Millie Bobby Brownhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/millie-bobby-brown-stranger-things-6060291/

Don’t think fame will ever be a normal thing for me: Millie Bobby Brown

Actor Millie Bobby Brown tasted stardom courtesy her role of Eleven in Netflix supernatural drama series Stranger Things.

Millie Bobbie Brown Stranger Things 4
Millie Bobbie Brown will reprise her role in Stranger Things season 4. (Photo: Millie Bobbie Brown/Instagram)

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown believes being famous will never be a “normal” thing for her.

The 15-year-old actor tasted stardom courtesy her role of Eleven in Netflix supernatural drama series Stranger Things.

“I don’t think it will ever be a normal thing. Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess,” Millie told E! News.

Asked what’s the reason behind her confidence, she replied, “I think I came out the womb… singing Lizzo. It’s good to be confident and to know who you are but it’s okay to also not know who you are. It’s a fun journey.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android