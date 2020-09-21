Millie Bobby Brown: Love the fact that Enola Holmes can be very vulnerable

Enola Holmes begins streaming on Netflix on September 23. (Photo: Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown essays the role of Enola Holmes, the sassy sister of Sherlock Holmes, literature’s greatest detective, in a Netflix film of the same name. Directed by Harry Bradbeer, the movie is based on Nancy Springer’s young adult novel series called The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

Henry Cavill plays the role of Sherlock, and Sam Claflin essays Mycroft, the eldest of Holmes siblings.

Millie Bobby Brown says she likes Enola’s vulnerability and also teases her big journey. She says, “I love the fact that she can be very vulnerable, yet even in her deepest despair she’s able to find herself again and fight back. I admire her courage and her strength. She goes to pretty dark places, but she never gives up. It’s a big journey for her. She’s quite naïve and comes up against forces that are way beyond her. So she has to find her own resources, her own voice even when there is no one around to help her.”

Director Harry Bradbeer praises Brown and says working with her was “a hugely exciting experience” for him. He says, “She’s quick in her instincts and extraordinarily brave. After her intelligence, I think bravery is her most remarkable characteristic. It was a hugely exciting experience, for me, having this barrel of smarts and energy in there.”

The film has received positive reviews. It holds a rating of 86 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus reads, “Enola Holmes brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.”

Enola Holmes begins streaming on Netflix from September 23.

