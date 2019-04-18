Mike Myers to play multiple characters in Netflix comedy series

Veteran actor-comedian Mike Myers is set to star in and executive producer a new comedy series for Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming giant has ordered six episodes of the half-hour limited series, in which Myers will play multiple characters.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said in a statement.

The Austin Powers star will executive produce with John Lyons and Jason Weinberg. Mackenzie Cyr and Justin Capraro-Gentuso are associate producers.