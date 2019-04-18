Toggle Menu
Mike Myers to play multiple characters in Netflix comedy serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/mike-myers-star-netflix-comedy-series-5682275/

Mike Myers to play multiple characters in Netflix comedy series

The streaming giant Netflix has ordered six episodes of the half-hour limited series, in which Mike Myers will play multiple characters.

Mike Myers
Mike Myers is set to star in a new comedy series on Netflix. (Photo: Reuters)

Veteran actor-comedian Mike Myers is set to star in and executive producer a new comedy series for Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming giant has ordered six episodes of the half-hour limited series, in which Myers will play multiple characters.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said in a statement.

The Austin Powers star will executive produce with John Lyons and Jason Weinberg. Mackenzie Cyr and Justin Capraro-Gentuso are associate producers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green to star in family adventure film Dakota
2 Ryan Murphy to bring gay play The Boys in the Band to Netflix
3 Aditya Roy Kapur on completing ten years: I'm an accidental actor