Michiel Huisman boards the cast of Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max thriller

Game of Thrones star Michiel Huisman is on board HBO Max’s thriller The Flight Attendant, headlined by Kaley Cuoco.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian and features Cuoco in the title character, Cassie, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and is clueless about how it all happened.

Huisman will play Alex, a charming and rich businessman who runs into bad luck in Bangkok and ends up sticking with Cassie longer than expected.

The series also stars Sonoya Mizuno.

Cuoco is attached to executive produce the show, her next project after the long-running CBS hit The Big Bang Theory.

Susanna Fogel of The Spy Who Dumped Me fame is directing the first two episodes.