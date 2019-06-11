Michael Rooker joins the cast of Amazon’s The Dark Tower series

Michael Rooker (The Walking Dead and the Guardians of the Galaxy), has joined the cast of Amazon Prime’s web adaptation of the upcoming The Dark Tower series. Rooker’s own website revealed the casting decision however it did not disclose Rooker’s role in the series.

The Dark Tower is a seven-book epic western fantasy series with horror elements written by Stephen King.

It was adapted by Sony in 2017 for a film directed by Nikolaj Arcel. Despite a cast with names like Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, the film received scathing critical reviews and was also a box office failure. It earned a 16 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes.

The series features a fresh cast and creative team. Sam Shrike will play the main role of the Gunslinger Roland Deschain. The role of his ultimate nemesis, Randall Flagg or The Man in Black, will be played by Jasper Pääkkönen. Game of Thrones’ Jerome Flynn (Ser Bronn) has also been cast.

Unlike the books and the movie, which feature a grizzled veteran warrior, the web series will feature a younger Roland and will tell the story of how he became a gunslinger and also his first encounter with the Man in Black.

Glen Mazzara, who also worked on The Walking Dead as an executive producer, is developing the series.

The Dark Tower is scheduled to release in 2020.